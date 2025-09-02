Farnham Town won 3-1 at Dorchester Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Dorchester took the lead in the eighth minute when Joe Parker closed down Farnham keeper Zaki Oualah’s clearance and tucked the ball home.
Town almost equalised a minute later when Bobby-Joe Taylor’s powerful shot from the edge of the box was well saved by Dorchester keeper Josey Casa-Grande.
Farnham went close again on 15 minutes when Tom Leggett slid in Joe Jackson, who hit his effort straight at Casa-Grande.
The visitors got back on level terms on 24 minutes when Taylor’s corner was headed home by Jordan Stepney into the bottom right-hand corner.
Farnham were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and nearly went ahead when Jackson released Adam Liddle down the left, who cut inside and hit a shot which was well held by Casa-Grande.
The visitors did take the lead in the 51st minute when Taylor drove forward and slid in Leggett, whose first-time finish went in off the inside of the far post.
Farnham were then reduced to ten men on 54 minutes when Liddle received a second yellow card.
Town nearly scored their third on 90 minutes when a long ball forward put Ogo Obi through on goal, but his left-foot strike was turned behind by Casa-Grande.
Farnham sealed the points in stoppage time when Obi burst forward, skipped around Casa-Grande and buried his finish into the bottom corner.
The win maintained Town’s unbeaten start to the season and put Farnham in second place in the Southern League Premier South.
Town face a mouthwatering clash at home to league leaders Sholing on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
