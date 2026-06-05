Farnham Town Flares’ over-50s came agonisingly close to cup glory, finishing as runners-up in the Hampshire FA Walking Football Cup over-50s competition at Cosham.
The Flares were in fine form throughout the group stage, beating bogey side Winchester City 3-1 before demolishing Portsmouth NSG 4-0, with Mark Berezicki helping himself to a hat-trick. A 1-1 draw with Portsmouth Whites was enough to top the group and set up a semi-final against Havant Hawks.
That last-four tie finished 0-0 and went to a penalty shootout that seemed to last an age. It took 20 spot kicks to separate the sides, with goalkeeper and captain Mike Platten saving the decisive penalty to send Farnham through 9-8.
The final against Bracknell was a tight, competitive affair. Farnham hit the woodwork and came close to forcing yet another shootout, but ultimately fell to a 1-0 defeat.
Mark Berezicki and Gary Humphrey finished the day with three goals each, while Martin Cummings and Mark Slater also got on the scoresheet. Adam Gutteridge and Michael Wright were solid throughout in defence and midfield.
Farnham captain Mike Platten said: “Days like this are what walking football is all about. We came to compete, gave everything, and came home with medals. I'm incredibly proud of every single player who pulled on the Farnham shirt.”
Farnham Town Walking Football Club have over-50s, over-60s and multi-age teams competing in leagues and cup competitions. The club also competes in tournaments and friendly games.
Although walking football is aimed at people over the age of 50, Farnham Town Flares also welcome players who are below this age and would like to continue playing. Training is held weekly throughout the year.
Anyone who would like more information should visit the club’s website at https://farnhamtownfc.co.uk/farnham-town-walkers/ for further details.
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