Farnham Town Walking Football Club’s Ian Bale has been selected for the England over-65s walking football squad, capping a remarkable rise through the ranks over the past year.
Bale’s journey to the national side began in early 2025 when he attended trials for the Surrey County walking football squad. His performances there quickly earned him a spot in the county squad and the South East of England over-60s team, and now, 12 months later, he’s made the step up to the England set-up.
“I’m over the moon,” said Bale.
“It’s not something I ever expected when I first got involved with walking football. It just shows what’s possible if you stick at it and enjoy your sport.
“I’m proud to represent my club and now, my country.”
Farnham Town Flares chairman Andy Cundy said: “Ian fully deserves this recognition. He’s worked hard, he’s a great team-mate, and he’s always got time for others around him.
“It’s fantastic for the club and shows the strength of walking football in this area.”
Bale will link up with the national squad for upcoming training camps and fixtures, where he’ll hope to make an impact on the international stage.
Bale is not the only Farnham player to have been spotted at a regional and national level as Ellie Finch-Hulme was selected for the first-ever female Parkinson's England WFA team and recently attended her first squad training camp. Last year, Farnham’s Sue Martin was invited into the over-60s South East England ladies’ squad.
Farnham Town Walking Football Club have over-50s, over-60s and multi-age teams competing in leagues and cup competitions. The club also competes in tournaments and friendly games.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.