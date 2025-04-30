Farnham Town Flares' over-50s squad have made history, winning their first-ever league title after an impressive final round of games in the Thames Valley Walking Football League Division One.
The team secured three wins and two draws at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, finishing top of the table and earning promotion to the Championship division.
Heading into the day in second place behind Watford, Farnham knew they needed a strong performance – and they delivered.
They edged past Wycombe and Watford with back-to-back 1-0 victories before a goalless draw with Woodley.
A dominant 3-0 win over Maidenhead and a battling 1-1 draw with Reading sealed the title.
Goals came from Mark Clark (3), Gary Humphrey (2) and John Woodcock, capping off a brilliant team effort.
Club chairman Andy Cundy expressed his delight at the historic achievement.
“As a club, we have often come close to winning leagues or tournaments, but five years after the club was established, we finally have a trophy for the cabinet,” said Cundy.
With the title secured, Farnham Town Flares and runners-up Watford will move up to the Championship division, where they will face an even higher level of competition next season.
The Flares’ over-50s title-winning squad included Stephen Probert, John Woodcock, Tony Fairclough, Chris Allen, Gary Humphrey, Mark Berezicki, Mick Povey, Andy Cundy and Mark Clark.
Farnham Town Flares have over-50s, over-60s and multi-age teams competing in leagues and cup competitions. The club also competes in tournaments and friendly games.
Although walking football is aimed at people over the age of 45, Farnham Town Flares also welcome players who are below this age and would like to continue playing. Training is held weekly throughout the year.
Anyone who would like more information should visit the club’s website at www.ftfconline.com/farnham-town-walkers for further details.