Farnham Town Flares Walking Football Club swapped Surrey for Spain as they lit up Nerja, on the Costa del Sol, with two scorching performances on a recent tour.
The opener was a tight affair against a strong Nerja over-50s side, which the Flares won 1-0.
Drew Powell opened the scoring in the first five minutes with a rocket into the top corner.
The Flares thought they’d doubled the lead when Mark Clark finished a flowing move, only for the referee to bring play back for a Nerja running offence.
Moments later, Gary Humphries stepped up for a penalty and struck it sweetly, but the Nerja keeper pulled off a top-drawer save.
At the other end, Malcolm Ward pulled off several sharp stops to keep a well-earned clean sheet and claim the Players’ Player award.
Farnham played some sizzling football in their second game to dismantle the Nerja multi-age team in an 8-2 goal-fest.
Mark Clark and Adam Gutteridge helped themselves to hat-tricks, while Farnham deputy mayor George Murray added a touch of pace on the wing.
The tour was the brainchild of club captain Andy Cundy and his old friend Andy Field Millard – who lives in Nerja.
Flares player Ashley Jones said: “It was a brilliant few days – competitive games, lots of laughs and amazing hospitality from our friends in Nerja.
“We can’t wait to host them back in Farnham.”
Farnham Town Flares have over-50s, over-60s and multi-age teams competing in leagues and cup competitions. The club also competes in tournaments and friendly games.
Although walking football is aimed at people over the age of 50, Farnham Town Flares also welcome players who are below this age and would like to continue playing. Training is held weekly throughout the year.