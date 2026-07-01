Farnham Town Flares' over-60s B team were crowned champions of the Hampshire FA tournament at Winklebury, going unbeaten across a six-game league format.
The Flares set the tone with a tight 1-0 win over Tadley, George Zadrozny finding the breakthrough. John Eriksson then took centre stage with both goals in a 2-0 victory over Winchester B, before Farnham eased past Eastleigh 2-0 thanks to strikes from Craig Whitehead and Zadrozny.
A second meeting with Tadley brought another win, 2-1, with Andy Oliver and Eriksson on the scoresheet after Farnham conceded within seconds of the kick-off.
In the next game, Farnham held Winchester B to a goalless draw, before rounding off the day with a 1-0 victory over Eastleigh, Andrew Barber netting the decisive goal on his first appearance since February 2025.
Malcolm Ward was excellent in goal throughout, producing a string of important saves to keep clean sheets in five of the six matches.
Manager George Zadrozny said: “It was a brilliant and disciplined team effort from start to finish. Winning five of the six matches without conceding more than once shows just how well the lads played together.
“Malcolm was outstanding between the sticks, and it was wonderful to see Andrew back in the squad after more than a year out.
“Everyone contributed, and lifting the trophy is a real credit to the club as a whole.”
The trophy caps off a strong season for Farnham’s over-60s.
Farnham Town Flares have over-50s, over-60s and multi-age teams competing in leagues and cup competitions. The club also competes in tournaments and friendly games.
Although walking football is aimed at people over the age of 50, Farnham Town Flares also welcome players who are below this age and would like to continue playing. Training is held weekly throughout the year.
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