Farnham Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Evesham United in the Southern League Premier South.
Owen Dean’s spectacular bicycle kick gave Town the lead, but Amer Awadh’s equaliser meant the points were shared in front of a crowd of 669 at The Memorial Ground.
The visitors created the first chance of the afternoon in the eighth minute when Josh Barlow's ball over the top put Levi Steele through on goal, but Town keeper Mike Eacott was quickly off his line to smother Steele's effort.
Town then won a free kick in a promising position just outside the box two minutes later, but Bobby-Joe Taylor’s curling effort was deflected just over the bar.
Farnham then went close twice in quick succession on 18 minutes when Jack Dean's close-range header at the back post was parried away by Evesham keeper Alex Harris to Taylor, whose follow-up shot was well saved by Harris.
Town created another opportunity in the 25th minute when Harry Cooksley was found in the box, but Cooksley fired his powerful right-foot shot just over the bar.
The hosts went close again on the half hour mark when Taylor drove forward and slipped a neat pass to Owen Dean, who worked some space in the box and hit a low shot goalwards which was well saved by Harris.
Taylor then tried his luck a minute later when he cut inside from the right flank and hit a low left-foot shot from just outside the box which was well parried away by Harris.
Farnham did have the ball in the back of the net in the 40th minute when Jack Dean scored from the second phase from Taylor’s corner, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
The visitors had a huge chance to take the lead a minute later when Kai Churchley put Steele through on goal, but Steele’s powerful right-foot shot rattled the crossbar.
Evesham created the first chance of the second half on 49 minutes when Churchley drove forward and hit his curling right-foot shot just wide of the right-hand post.
Town won a free kick just outside the box in the 53rd minute, but Ogo Obi's low effort was comfortably held by Harris.
The hosts went close again a minute later when Taylor whipped in a free kick from the right which was punched clear by Harris to Dan Bayliss, who hooked a shot goalwards which was cleared onto the crossbar.
Taylor whipped in another free kick from the right-hand side on 58 minutes which picked out Bayliss, whose guided header was tipped behind for a corner by Harris.
Farnham’s pressure eventually told from the resulting corner when Jack Dean’s header found Owen Dean, who produced a spectacular bicycle kick to give Town the lead.
Evesham nearly got back on level terms in the 61st minute when Ethan Dunbar slipped in Churchley, whose left-foot shot across goal went just wide of the far right-hand post.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson then made a double change, with Sam Evans and Darryl Sanders replacing Obi and Cooksley.
The hosts nearly doubled their advantage on 63 minutes when Sanders played in Taylor, whose shot across goal fizzed just wide of the far post.
Town went close again in the 72nd minute when Evans cut the ball back to Sanders, whose right-foot shot was clawed away by Harris.
The hosts had another chance soon afterwards when Taylor drove forward and hit a low right-foot shot which was well held by Harris.
Evesham got themselves back on level terms on 73 minute when Awadh produced a lovely curling right-foot finish into the left-hand corner of the net from the edge of the box.
Farnham nearly regained the lead in the 75th minute when Brandon Mason stood up a cross to Owen Dean, whose header bounced inches wide.
Town had a second goal disallowed four minutes later when Evans’ neat finish from Sanders' cross was ruled out for offside.
The visitors nearly took the lead on 82 minutes when Dunbar hit a powerful shot goalwards which was well parried away by Eacott.
Farnham nearly went back in front in the 86th minute when Evans’ low effort was well smothered by the advancing Harris.
Town went close again when Sanders’ corner picked out Jack Dean at the back post, whose header back across goal went just wide.
The hosts then went desperately close in stoppage time when Taylor’s low shot was cleared off the line.
Neither side were able to find a winner though as honours finished even and the points were shared.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Hungerford Town in the Southern League Premier South on Tuesday, January 20 (7.45pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.