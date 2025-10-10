Farnham Town are gearing up for Saturday’s historic Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round match at home to National League outfit Sutton United.
Town have reached the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history, and a bumper-crowd is expected at The Memorial Ground for Saturday’s tie (12.30pm kick-off), which will be shown live on BBC iPlayer.
Sutton, who are two leagues above Farnham, are currently in the National League relegation zone in 22nd place after only picking up eight points from their first 14 matches.
Town are flying high in the Southern League Premier South in fourth place and are still unbeaten after picking up 17 points from their first nine matches.
This is already the furthest Farnham have progressed in the FA Cup in their 119-year history, and if they beat Sutton and reach the first round proper for the first time they will have the possibility of a glamour tie against a League One or League Two side.
Town set up Saturday’s game against Sutton with a convincing 3-0 win at home to fellow Southern League Premier South outfit Dorchester Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup, thanks to second-half goals from Great Evans, Darryl Sanders and Ogo Obi.
Farnham started their FA Cup run with an emphatic 3-0 win at Erith Town in the first qualifying round, before beating Burgess Hill Town 3-1 in the second qualifying round.
Town expect to set a new club attendance record against Sutton, having set their previous record of 2,134 at The Memorial Ground earlier this season when they drew 2-2 at home to Sholing in the Southern League Premier South.
The match is all-ticket, with Farnham selling tickets on their website and no tickets expected to be available on the gate.
Anyone who would like to buy a ticket for Saturday’s historic FA Cup tie should visit Farnham Town’s website at: https://shop.ftfconline.com/products/farnham-town-vs-sutton-united-fa-cup-matchday-ticket
