Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was happy with his history-making team’s efforts after they beat Dorchester Town 3-0 in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.
Three second-half goals secured Farnham’s place in the fourth qualifying round for the first time in their history and set up a mouthwatering tie at home to National League outfit Sutton United on Saturday, October 11.
“It wasn't the greatest of vintage of games – it was a bit dull – but the boys have made more history for the football club and we'll take that as a massive positive,” said Johnson.
“Dorchester were disappointing – they didn't really offer too much.
“It was a case of how good we were going to be and could we put a chance away.
“I thought in the first half we were non-existent in the final third and it was a bit painful to watch – we didn't create much.
“It was frustrating and disappointing. I thought we passed it quite well – which I expect us to do – but that was about as much as there was in the first half.
“We had a few words at half-time and came out a bit better.”
Great Evans opened the scoring for Farnham in the second half, before Darryl Sanders’ penalty made it 2-0 and Ogo Obi scored Farnham’s third in stoppage time, and Johnson was happy with his side’s second-half display.
“I was critical of Great at half-time but when you dig people out the best response is to go and do what he did,” said Johnson.
“I'm happy he tucked it away – he's a good lad and he deserves it for his effort and what he gives to the group.
“It was comfortable at 2-0 but when you get to the 85th minute it just takes one chance in cup football.
“There's always a chance and if Dorchester put one away it becomes a nervous couple of minutes.
“For the third goal Owen Dean unselfishly rolled it across to Ogo, who had a frustrating time in front of goal and could have had a few.
“Credit to Owen – he's a team player – and Ogo stuck at it and got his goal.”
One negative for Farnham was an enforced double change in the first half with Bobby-Joe Taylor and Jack Dean picking up injuries, but Johnson was positive about the timing of the injuries with Farnham currently in a busy spell of cup football before their next league game.
“The saving grace is that it’s cup football for us at the moment,” said Johnson.
“Bobby felt a twinge in his groin. Jack felt his thigh in the warm up but didn't say anything and tried to play on but pulled up.
“We've picked up a few injuries, but it's perfect timing.
“If you're going to get those injuries this is the perfect time to pick them up. It gives them a chance to recoup and freshen up – it's been a gruelling opening to the season for us.”
A bumper crowd of 798 turned out at The Memorial Ground for Farnham’s FA Cup win, and Johnson was delighted with the backing his side is getting.
“The crowd were good and they're getting better and better each week,” said Johnson.
“We like playing here and the town are backing us. Long may it continue.”
