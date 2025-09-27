Farnham Town reached the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in their history with an impressive 3-0 win at home to Dorchester Town.
Second-half goals from Great Evans, Darryl Sanders and Ogo Obi fired Town to a deserved victory against the Magpies in their third qualifying round tie in front of a crowd of 798 at The Memorial Ground.
Farnham probed early on and created their first big chance of the afternoon in the 18th minute when Obi latched onto Bobby-Joe Taylor’s ball forward but slashed his finish wide of the near post.
Town broke quickly on 27 minutes when Taylor slid in Great Evans who looked to pick out Obi in the middle, but his ball was cleared off the line.
The hosts won a free kick in a promising position just outside the box five minutes later, and Harry Cooksley’s solid strike was just about held by Dorchester keeper Joe Besant after he had initially spilled the ball.
The Magpies created their first chance of the afternoon in the 35th minute when Marcus Daws cut inside from the left and fired his left-foot shot just wide of the far right-hand post.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made an enforced double change on 43 minutes, with Sanders and Joe Jackson replacing Taylor and Jack Dean.
Dorchester went close to scoring in first-half stoppage time when Wayne Robinson drove forward and hit his right-foot shot from the edge of the box straight at Town keeper Zaki Oualah.
The hosts had time to create one more chance before the break, when Great Evans hit a curling right-foot shot from just outside the box which was well held by Besant.
Farnham got the breakthrough their pressure deserved early in the second half on 54 minutes when Jackson, Sanders and Obi linked up nicely on the right and Jackson’s cutback found Great Evans, who took a touch and confidently buried his finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
The Magpies nearly got back on level terms on the hour mark when Charlie Wooding cut in from the left and hit his right-foot shot just wide of the far right-hand post.
The hosts went close to doubling their advantage a minute later when Cooksley’s corner picked out Town captain Ryan Kinnane, but his header was saved by Besant.
Johnson made a triple change in the 67th minute, with Sam Evans, Tom Leggett and Owen Dean replacing Great Evans, Ben Purcell and Cooksley.
Town won a penalty shortly afterwards when Obi went around Besant and was brought down by Dorchester’s keeper, and Sanders stepped up and calmly slotted his 69th-minute penalty home straight down the middle of the goal to make it 2-0.
Farnham nearly scored a third three minutes later when Owen Dean got clear down the right and his cutback found Obi in the box, who took a touch and chipped Besant, but his effort hit the outside of the left-hand post.
Town had another good chance to go 3-0 up on 79 minutes when Sam Evans found Owen Dean on the right-hand side of the box, but his low driven effort was well held by a diving Besant.
The hosts did score their third goal of the afternoon in stoppage time when Owen Dean squared the ball across the box for Obi to tap home at the back post.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Combined Counties Premier Division South outfit Epsom & Ewell in the first round of the Surrey Senior Cup on Tuesday, September 30 (7.45pm kick-off).
