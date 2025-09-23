Farnham Town came from behind twice to earn a thrilling 3-3 draw against Gloucester City in the Southern League Premier South.
Town trailed 2-0 and 3-2, but goals from Owen Dean, Darryl Sanders and Harry Cooksley earned Farnham a share of the spoils in front of a crowd of 582 at The Memorial Ground.
The hosts created the first chance of the evening in the ninth minute when Sam Evans got on the end of a ball over the top and played in Dean, whose shot was straight at Gloucester keeper Jared Thompson.
Dean tried his luck again on 20 minutes when he flashed an effort across goal which was well parried away to safety by Thompson.
The visitors created their first chance in the 26th minute when Dylan Jones cut in from the left and hit his effort just wide of the far right-hand post.
Gloucester took the lead two minutes later when a long ball was flicked on by Kieran Thomas to Joe Hanks, who fired his right-foot finish across goal past Town keeper Zaki Oualah and into the far bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Town looked for a quick leveller and won a free kick in a promising position on 29 minutes, but Bobby-Joe Taylor fired his effort straight at Thompson.
Gloucester doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute when Hanks got on the end of a ball down the left-hand channel and fired his left-foot finish across goal into the far bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Town nearly pulled a goal back two minutes later when Tom Leggett’s volley forced a superb fingertip save by Thompson.
Farnham boss Paul Johnson made a change at half-time, with Imran Uche replacing Mat Mackenzie.
Town made a fast start to the second half and pulled a goal back on 49 minutes when Brandon Mason’s superb ball in from the left was headed in via the underside of the crossbar by Dean.
Farnham won a penalty for handball two minutes later, and Sanders stepped up and calmly fired his spot kick into the right-hand corner of the net to make it 2-2.
Town nearly went ahead in the 59th minute when Evans held the ball up and played it to Taylor, who drove forward and slipped the ball out to Dean on the left, who hit his shot wide of the near post.
Johnson made his second substitution of the evening on the hour mark, with Ogo Obi replacing Evans.
Gloucester were reduced to ten men on 67 minutes when Jones received his second yellow card of the evening after fouling Jack Dean just outside the box.
Farnham almost took the lead from the resulting free kick, but Taylor’s effort from a tight angle fizzed over the bar.
The game turned again in the 79th minute when Gloucester were awarded a penalty after Sop Obieri went down under Ryan Kinnane’s challenge. Harry Pinchard stepped up from the spot and scored via the inside of the right-hand post to put the visitors 3-2 up.
Johnson made his third change on 81 minutes, with Cooksley replacing Leggett.
Farnham made another change six minutes later, with Great Evans replacing Sanders.
Town won their second penalty of the evening in the 89th minute when Obi was fouled in the box, and Cooksley despatched his spot kick into the bottom left-hand corner of the net to make it 3-3 and earn Farnham a share of the spoils.
Next up for Farnham is a home game against Dorchester Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday, September 27 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.