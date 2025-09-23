Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was delighted with his side’s performance after they won 4-0 at home to Taunton Town in the Southern League Premier South.
Town raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time thanks to goals from Ogo Obi and Bobby-Joe Taylor (2), before Sam Evans made it 4-0 late on.
“I thought we were excellent in the first half,” said Johnson.
“We were at it from the start – I asked the boys to really go at Taunton.
“I thought we moved the ball excellently. It could have been more and it should have been more.
“We've got to be better at taking our chances but it was a comfortable afternoon.
“The first goal was coming for Ogo – he had a couple of chances he missed that he should have taken and got close to a couple of crosses. It was a nicely-weighted ball from Darryl Sanders and Ogo managed to get on the end of it.
“The second goal was perfect. We asked the boys to set up off the ball in a certain way and pick up a position where when we clear the ball we can hurt Taunton on the counter, and Bobby finished it well.
“Bobby put himself in a great area for the third goal – they couldn't get to grips with him.”
Town managed the game professionally in the second half, and Johnson was happy with his side’s second-half display.
“It's difficult when you're 3-0 up at half-time and you've got to come back out,” said Johnson.
“We took our foot off it but we had a couple of moments.
“I’m really happy for Sam. He got half an hour off the bench and got his goal.
“Being 3-0 up at half-time we could make substitutions and manage minutes.
“It's a cracking start and we'll look to build on it.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.