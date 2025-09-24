Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson praised his side’s character after they drew 3-3 against Gloucester City in the Southern League Premier South.
Town came back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to deservedly earn a share of the spoils at The Memorial Ground.
“I thought it was a good game of football with two good sides going at it,” said Johnson.
“The game kept swinging either way.
“It was a really even game in the first half but we were 2-0 down because of two moments of quality.
“Gloucester took their chances and were sharp in the box and drove forward well.
“We were a little bit hesitant in driving forward in their box, but they were two great goals and I can't argue with them.
“It's about being best in both boxes and Gloucester had come up trumps with two goals.
“We hadn't put any of our chances away so the next goal was key in the game.
“The boys then dusted themselves down and got back into it really well.
“We knew if we could get the next goal we were right back in it, and we got a quickfire double.
“It was all us in the second half – it was one-way traffic.
“The momentum was us and we felt we would go and get a winner.”
Gloucester were reduced to ten men at 2-2, and Johnson felt that changed the rhythm of the game.
“The red card killed the game for us,” said Johnson.
“Gloucester sat in well and with the way they drive out with the ball it suited their game.
“We made a mistake and got punished with a penalty to go 3-2 down.
“We shot ourselves in the foot but it was great character from the boys to come back again with a penalty.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.