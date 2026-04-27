Farnham Town secured a second-place finish in the Southern League Premier South with a 3-0 win at Tiverton Town in the final game of the regular season.
Goals from Bobby-Joe Taylor, Rhys Murphy and Sam Evans fired Town to an emphatic victory in front of a crowd of 341 at the Slee Blackwell Stadium.
Farnham started brightly and nearly took an early lead in the third minute when Taylor fired his effort over the bar.
The visitors did go ahead on 12 minutes when Taylor cut inside from the right and curled his finish into the top corner past Tiverton keeper Marko Radovanovic.
Town doubled their advantage three minutes later when Taylor stood the ball up for Murphy to head home his first Farnham Town goal at the back post.
Farnham nearly went 3-0 up on 18 minutes when Murphy and Sanders combined well before Sanders set the ball back for Mat Mackenzie, whose volley went just wide.
Town went close again a minute later when Sanders fired his effort inches wide of the target.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson made a triple change at half-time, with Kai Tanner, Imran Uche and Adam Liddle replacing Mackenzie, Jack Dean and Sanders.
Johnson made his fourth substitution of the afternoon on 63 minutes, with Owen Dean replacing Murphy. Farnham’s manager then made his fifth and final substitution in the 72nd minute, with Evans replacing Seb Bowerman.
Town nearly went 3-0 up in the 78th minute when Taylor’s free kick was saved by Radovanovic.
The visitors went close again three minutes later when Owen Dean was denied by Radovanovic.
Farnham did score their third goal in stoppage time when Taylor squared the ball for Evans to slot home.
Farnham will host Berkhamsted in the Southern League Premier South play-off semi-final on Wednesday, April 29 (7.45pm kick-off).
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