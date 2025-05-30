Mason came through the ranks at Watford and made two appearances for the Hornets in the 2016-17 season before moving on to Coventry City.
After spells with Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town, Mason joined Wealdstone in the National League in October 2023 before joining St Albans City in January 2025.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson said: “We knew the left side was an area we wanted to address this summer, bringing in a player who is a natural down that flank and could add quality to the side – and Brandon is exactly that.
“He’s been in the pro game, has played his entire career in the Football League or at the top end of the Non-League system and has enjoyed a great career so far.
“That experience in the pro game is going to be big for us, bringing that into our dressing room and being a vocal leader in the group is something we’re looking forward to seeing Brandon add.
“As a player, his quality speaks for itself and I expect him to settle in quickly.
“He’s a great lad and I look forward to working closely with him this season.”
Farnham chairman Harry Hugo said: “From chatting to Brandon and his family, I could tell he was a grounded individual and someone who wants to enjoy his football and contend for honours.
“Over the past two seasons at Farnham we’ve proven we want to contend, and that aligned well with what Brandon wants to get out of his football.
“We’re glad Brandon turned down other opportunities to join us.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.