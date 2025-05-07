Four Farnham Town players have signed new contracts at the club.
Joe Jackson, Jack Dean, Harry Cooksley and Ryan Kinnane have all agreed deals to remain at The Memorial Ground for the 2025-26 season.
A midfielder by trade, Jackson has played at right-back, left-back, centre-back and in his natural midfield role as the club have clinched back-to-back promotions.
His 7,794 minutes played in the past two seasons ranks second among all players, scoring ten goals and providing 14 assists to help guide Town to more than 100 points in both league campaigns and promotion to Step 3 for the first time in the club’s history.
Since arriving at the club two years ago, right-back Dean has been an important part of manager Paul Johnson’s defensive unit at The Memorial Ground, while also being a major threat to opposition defences, scoring six goals and laying on 15 assists for his team-mates in the past two campaigns.
After helping Town earn back-to-back promotions, making the big leap from Step 5 to Step 3, Dean returns to a level he is very familiar with having been a standout performer with Bracknell Town prior to joining Farnham, and will do so alongside his brother Owen Dean who remains under contract with the club for this coming season.
Midfielder and vice-captain Cooksley made the bold decision to drop down to Step 5 in the summer of 2023 to join the project at The Memorial Ground and has been central to the club’s success.
No player has made more than Cooksley’s 96 appearances over the past two campaigns.
Since arriving at The Memorial Ground two years ago, club captain Kinnane has been a near ever-present in the team, appearing in 96 of a possible 102 games over the past two seasons, scoring nine goals and boasting an 80 per cent win percentage across those fixtures.
After being named captain in January 2024, Kinnane has led the team by example, guiding them to the Combined Counties Premier Division South title and completing an unbeaten league campaign, before following that up with his third successive promotion as Town cruised to the Isthmian League South Central Division title. Kinnane was named as the Manager’s and Players’ Player of the Season for 2024-25.