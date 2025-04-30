Farnham Town midfielder Darryl Sanders has agreed terms to a new one-year contract which will keep him at the club until June 2026.
Sanders was one of a number of players who bought into the project at the club and came down from the higher tiers to join Farnham Town in Step 5 at the start of the 2023-24 season as part of a group that would look to ascend up the football pyramid.
Over the past two seasons, Sanders has been a key performer in a side that set a British record for most consecutive wins to start a league campaign with 25 between August 2023 and March 2024, a side that went 58 league games unbeaten, and a side that secured back-to-back league titles in March.
The attacking midfielder was an instant hit at The Memorial Ground, scoring 18 goals and providing 21 assists in 28 games for the club – all of which went down as Farnham Town wins – before a knee injury in February 2024 put Sanders on the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign as the club secured promotion to the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Sanders’ productivity at Step 4 has continued to be impressive, averaging a goal contribution every 66 minutes he’s on the field with ten goals and 14 assists in 30 appearances this season as the club secured promotion with six games to spare.
Now back at Step 3 where he impressed with Bracknell Town before joining Farnham, Sanders will continue to play at The Memorial Ground next season as Town look to find their footing at the highest level the club’s ever been at.
Sanders joins the likes of goalkeeper Zaki Oualah and strikers Owen Dean and Sam Evans in being under contract with the club for the 2025-26 season.