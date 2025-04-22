Farnham Town slipped to a 1-0 home defeat against Hartley Wintney in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Easter Monday.
Town nearly took the lead in the eighth minute when Jack Dean headed over from a Harry Cooksley corner.
The hosts went close again a minute later when Darryl Sanders’ shot was tipped wide by Hartley Wintney keeper Nick Jupp.
The visitors took the lead on 21 minutes when Conor Lynch tapped home from close range from a corner.
Town nearly got back on level terms on 82 minutes when Cooksley’s effort went just over the bar.
League champions Farnham are on 99 points and will hope to break the 100-point barrier when they travel to Binfield for their final game of the season on Saturday (3pm kick-off).