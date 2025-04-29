Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson has praised his Isthmian League South Central Division centurions.
Town were on 99 points before their final league game of the season at Binfield, and Saturday’s 3-0 win saw Johnson’s side finish with a final tally of 102 points from 42 games.
It is the second successive season that Johnson has guided his team past 100 points, after they picked up 108 points from 38 games on their way to winning the Combined Counties Premier Division South title in the 2023-24 season.
Town sealed the Isthmian League South Central Division title with six games to spare with a comprehensive 6-0 win at home to Rayners Lane, but still required a minimum of ten points from their final six games to become back-to-back centurions.
And Johnson was delighted that his side reached three figures with Saturday’s final-day win at Binfield.
“Now the season is done we can look back at it and it is a great achievement to be back-to-back centurions,” said Johnson.
“When we won the league we targeted going past 100 points to give the boys something to aim for, and thankfully they kept going and have delivered.”
Town knew they needed at least a point at Binfield, and their task was made easier early on when Binfield keeper Coleridge Fubler Junior was sent off in the third minute for bringing down Adam Liddle when the Farnham attacker was through on goal.
The visitors soon made their numerical advantage count and took the lead on 16 minutes when Jordan Stepney drilled home a free kick from the edge of the box.
Jordan Gallagher looked to bend in a second for Farnham in the 22nd minute, but his effort was deflected just wide.
Town did double their advantage four minutes later when Great Evans beat Binfield’s offside trap and poked his effort past stand-in keeper Connor Jeanes.
Farnham scored their third of the afternoon in first-half stoppage time when Max Meaton’s cross was brought down by Gallagher for Liddle to fire home.
Binfield changed their keeper at half-time, with Brighton Morrison replacing Jeanes in goal.
Evans nearly put Farnham 4-0 up on 57 minutes when he was through on goal, but he was denied by an excellent low save from Morrison.
The visitors were unable to add to their tally in the second half, but Johnson was happy with his side’s display.
“We were dominant from the start and the early sending off helped us,” said Johnson.
“I’ll give credit to Binfield though as they kept going.”