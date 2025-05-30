Leggett made 39 appearances for the Whites in 2024-25, operating primarily in central midfield. He can also play across the defensive line.
Having initially came through the ranks at Southampton and Aston Villa, Leggett’s had spells with Basingstoke Town, Farnborough and Hartley Wintney.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson said: “Tom’s a player we’ve looked at for a long time and I’m glad we’re finally able to bring him into the club.
“He’s played with a couple of the lads before earlier in his career so he should settle in quickly.
“Being able to play in defence and midfield is a big plus – he’s going to give us lots of options to try different shapes and styles this season.
“Tom was a leading player in a Salisbury team that got promoted from this division a couple of years ago and that experience is going to be valuable for us and our aims this season.”
Farnham chairman Harry Hugo added: “Moving up to Step Three where we’ve never been before, it was important for us to bring in players who not only had experience of the level, but had experience of success at the level, and Tom ticks both boxes.
“He’ll come in right away and be a strong contributor for us – I’m pleased to get this one done early in the summer.”
