Farnham Town suffered their first league defeat of the season as they lost a topsy-turvy encounter 3-2 at home to Weymouth in the Southern League Premier South.
First-half goals from Mat Mackenzie and Ryan Kinnane saw Town recover from going 1-0 down to lead 2-1 at the break, but two second-half goals saw Weymouth claim all three points in front of a crowd of 766 at The Memorial Ground.
Town created their first chance in the ninth minute when Bobby-Joe Taylor’s corner led to a scramble and the ball eventually dropped to Mackenzie who fired a low effort at goal which was trapped by Ogo Obi, who was offside.
Weymouth took the lead two minutes later when a clipped ball over the top found Callum Watts, who cut inside and calmly placed his finish past Farnham keeper Zaki Oualah at his near post.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson was forced into an enforced change on 21 minutes, with Harry Cooksley replacing the injured Sam Evans.
The Terras nearly doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute when Reuben Reid cut in from the left and hit a low right-foot shot which forced a smart save from Oualah.
Town almost equalised two minutes later when a quick throw in found Taylor, whose powerful shot from 25 yards out was well held by Weymouth keeper Ben Clark.
Farnham went close again on 27 minutes when Cooksley’s cross found Tom Leggett at the back post and Leggett cut the ball back to Owen Dean in the box, but Dean snatched at his shot and fired it over the bar from eight yards out.
Town’s next attack arrived on the half-hour mark when Taylor slid in Owen Dean down the right-hand side and Dean looked to pick out a team-mate in the box, but his delivery was well cleared.
Farnham skipper Kinnane nearly equalised three minutes later when he got on the end of a free kick at the back post, but his header went wide.
Town’s next opportunity arrived in the 36th minute when Mackenzie tried his luck from outside the box, but his curling effort went over the bar.
The hosts went close again just before half-time when Taylor sprayed a lovely ball out to Owen Dean on the right-hand side of the box and Dean laid the ball back to Cooksley on the edge of the box, who fired his shot just wide of the top left-hand corner.
The equaliser duly arrived in first-half stoppage time when the ball broke to Leggett on the edge of the box, and his powerful goalbound shot flicked off Mackenzie on its way past Clark.
Farnham still had time to take the lead in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Taylor’s corner picked out Kinnane, who emphatically powered his header into the top right-hand corner of the net.
Town created the first chance of the second half in the 53rd minute when Jack Dean’s inviting ball into the box picked out Cooksley, whose header didn’t have enough power to beat Clark.
The hosts then won a free kick in a promising position two minutes later, and Taylor’s effort was well held by Clark at his near post.
Farnham continued to probe for a third and went close on 59 minutes when Leggett drove forward and fired a powerful right-foot shot just over the bar.
Johnson made his second change of the evening in the 61st minute, with Adam Liddle replacing Taylor.
Farnham went close again on 66 minutes when Brandon Mason’s shot was blocked and Mackenzie then slashed his follow-up effort wide.
The visitors got back on level terms a minute later when Reid cut inside from the right and fired a superb shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Weymouth then regained the lead in the 72nd minute when Watts got on the end of a quick throw in and fired his right-foot shot into the far bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Johnson made his third change of the evening on 77 minutes, with Great Evans replacing Obi.
The Terras nearly scored a fourth three minutes later when Brandon Goodship’s audacious long-range lob from the right-hand byline struck the top of the crossbar.
Farnham pushed for an equaliser and went desperately close in the 85th minute when Cooksley’s corner found Kinnane, whose header was clawed off the line by Clark.
Town went close again on 89 minutes when a corner dropped to Mackenzie in the box, but his effort went over the bar.
Farnham had a good chance in stoppage time when the ball broke to Leggett in the box, but his effort hit the side netting.
Next up for Farnham is a home game against league leaders Walton & Hersham in the Southern League Premier South on Tuesday, October 21 (7.45pm kick-off).
