Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson had mixed emotions after his side exited the Emirates FA Cup with a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat after extra time at National League outfit Sutton United in their fourth qualifying round replay.
Town led twice in normal time but were eventually undone by Will Tizzard’s 120th-minute winner for Sutton.
Johnson was proud of his side’s efforts but admitted he was frustrated they couldn’t quite get over the line against their higher-ranked opponents.
“It's a mixed bag,” said Johnson.
“The frustration is in two of the goals we conceded – especially to make it 2-2 and then it's a carbon copy making it 3-2 at the end.
“I'm frustrated and I'm not happy about it but at the same time if you flip it we had nearly 400 supporters here cheering the boys on. To come so close is frustrating.
“We've got to take that and use that as fuel to move forward and respond well in the league.
“We've got to dust ourselves down and make sure this hurts. We want more nights like this and the league can produce that.
“The difference in the levels is those little moments – Sutton have taken them twice and we've been punished.
“It’s a tough one to take, especially with the chances we had. I thought we were the better side.
“Sutton ran out of ideas. It got predictable and I thought the boys did so well dealing with them.
“It took us a little bit of time to get to grips with the game and realise we can compete. Once we did we looked the better side for large parts. Even in extra time we set up really well but right at the end one moment has cost us.”
Town had taken the lead in the first half through Bobby-Joe Taylor’s goal, and Johnson felt the breakthrough had been coming after a sustained period of pressure.
“The goal was coming,” said Johnson.
“We were getting more confident on the ball and we were starting to see the pass forward. We got in a couple of times and it was building. The goal came at a great time.
“Over the two games we've had chances to go two in front quite a few times in the tie and haven't quite got that cushion, which has maybe cost us, but that's football and we move on.
“When we went 1-1 I thought we responded really well. We could have folded and crumbled under the pressure but we responded so well. We got on the front foot and went at Sutton again.
“It took until late in the second half to get our reward but Owen Dean is so brave and put us in front, but we couldn't see it out.”
Despite playing against full-time opposition, part-time Farnham continued to match Sutton in extra time.
“We looked comfortable in extra time,” said Johnson.
“We had the one chance in the first half of extra time when Bobby flashed one across goal and the keeper parried it.
“It was there for a tap in but we didn't have the legs to get in there and get ourselves in front again. It’s frustrating.
“The boys have shown they can compete with a National League side over two games. We gave it a good go.”
