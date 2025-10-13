Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was full of pride after his side drew 3-3 against National League outfit Sutton United in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.
Town were on the brink of reaching the first round proper, but Jayden Harris’ 98th-minute equaliser earned Sutton a replay.
“There is pride but it's a bitter pill to swallow,” said Johnson.
“The boys put in a great shift and we were unlucky.
“There are two levels between the teams and Sutton were in the Football League not so long ago.
“From where we've come from it's a massive achievement to take it to the wire, but it's a little bit disappointing.
“Sutton were comfortable in possession in certain areas but I thought we had the better chances and looked more of a threat.
“We were just as good as Sutton in large parts and I’m so proud of that.”
Town were quick out of the traps and took an early lead through Darryl Sanders’ goal, and Johnson was delighted with his side’s fast start.
“We knew Owen Dean and Adam Liddle could get about Sutton quickly and it paid off,” said Johnson.
“We almost went two up through Owen shortly afterwards.
“We were a little bit disappointed to concede from a corner, but I thought we rallied really well, got ourselves together and realised we could compete.
“We got in at half-time at 1-1 and knew we were in the game.
“We knew what Sutton were going to do in the second half and it was about us exploiting their high line.
“The first pass was always going to be key for us – if we got the first pass right we were in.
“The boys believed in it and we got off to a really good start in the second half.
“We were close to getting a two-goal cushion, which I thought we deserved, but we just couldn't quite find the finishing touch.
“We always play on the front foot and I thought we did that really well, so there is a lot to be happy with and a lot to be proud of. Credit to the boys that they can compete with a team two levels above us.
“We wanted a big game in the FA Cup. It was a great day for the supporters, the town and the club. Hopefully there are many more of them to come.”
