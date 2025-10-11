Farnham Town were moments away from reaching the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in their history before conceding a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 3-3 against National League outfit Sutton United.
Goals from Darryl Sanders (2) and Owen Dean had Farnham on the brink of a thrilling victory and a huge shock in the fourth qualifying round tie in front of a bumper crowd at The Memorial Ground, until Jayden Harris struck in the 98th minute to earn Sutton a replay.
Town got off to the dream start and took the lead in the second minute when Owen Dean burst clear down the right-hand side and played the ball inside to Sanders, who remained composed and sorted his feet out before slotting past Sutton keeper David Aziaya into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Farnham nearly doubled their advantage on four minutes when a quick free kick picked out Owen Dean, whose right-foot shot forced an excellent save from Aziaya.
The U’s got back on level terms in the sixth minute when Lewis Simper’s corner picked out Harry Phipps, who rose highest at the back post and emphatically headed home into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
The visitors almost went ahead on 21 minutes when Harris was slipped in on the right-hand side of the box and hit a low shot which was well held by Farnham keeper Zaki Oualah at his near post.
The U’s went close again three minutes later when David Ogbonna cut inside from the left and fired his shot over the crossbar.
Sutton created another good chance in the 25th minute when former Aldershot captain Aaron Jones slipped a ball inside to Simper, whose shot was well cleared off the line by Town captain Ryan Kinnane.
Farnham nearly regained the lead just before half-time on 43 minutes when Jack Dean’s clipped ball into the box picked out Owen Dean, whose shot was well held by Aziaya.
Town were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and regained the lead in the 49th minute when Bobby-Joe Taylor was found down the right wing and clipped a lovely low cross into the box to the unmarked Sanders, who calmly swept his finish past Aziaya into the back of the net.
Farnham had a golden chance to go 3-1 up two minutes later when Owen Dean won possession high up the pitch and raced through on goal, but his low shot was saved by the advancing Aziaya.
Town boss Paul Johnson made his first change of the afternoon in the 55th minute, with striker Sam Evans replacing the booked Adam Liddle.
The U’s equalised for the second time on the hour mark when Ogbonna’s low cross in from the right found Brandon Njoku, who stabbed the ball home from close range.
Farnham bounced immediately back from that setback and regained the lead a minute later when Taylor burst forward down the right-hand side and picked out Owen Dean in the box, who confidently buried his finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Johnson made his second change of the afternoon on 63 minutes, with Harry Cooksley replacing two-goal hero Sanders, who left the field to a warm round of applause. Town’s boss made another change in the 80th minute, with Ogo Obi replacing goalscorer Owen Dean.
Farnham almost scored a fourth on 83 minutes when Taylor’s corner found Joe Jackson at the back post, whose effort went just wide.
Sutton looked for a late leveller to force a replay and went close in the 85th minute when a ball over the top found Ashley Nadesan, whose shot was well blocked by Oualah.
Johnson made a late change at the back in stoppage time, with Jordan Stepney replacing Jack Dean.
Sutton equalised deep into stoppage time when the ball was cutback to Harris in the middle of the box, who fired his finish through Oualah’s legs.
