Farnham Town produced a dominant performance to win 8-1 at Badshot Lea and win the inaugural Phyllis Tuckwell Trophy.
Goals from Owen Dean, Adam Liddle (2), Great Evans, Sam Evans and Ogo Obi (3) gave Town a comprehensive win in the pre-season friendly at Westfield Lane.
The visitors were quick out of the blocks and nearly took the lead in the second minute when a short corner was played to the edge of the box and Kai Tanner hit a low right-foot shot which was well pushed behind for a corner by Badshot Lea’s trialist keeper.
Town went ahead in the third minute from the resulting corner when the ball was cleared to Dean on the edge of the box, who rifled a powerful right-foot shot into the roof of the net.
Farnham had an excellent chance to double their advantage two minutes later when the ball broke to Great Evans in front of goal, but he scuffed his left-foot shot wide of the far post.
The visitors went close again on 11 minutes when Tanner’s powerful right-foot was superbly tipped onto the crossbar by Badshot Lea’s keeper.
Town did double their advantage in the 18th minute when Liddle produced a composed finish which found the back of the net.
Farnham continued to push forward for goals, and Great Evans’ 20th-minute free kick was parried behind for a corner.
The visitors nearly scored a third four minutes later when Liddle received the ball on the half-turn on the edge of the box and hit a low shot which was parried behind for a corner.
Town went close again a minute later when a corner eventually dropped to Mat Mackenzie, whose shot was well blocked. The loose ball dropped to Farnham captain Ryan Kinnane, whose effort was well saved.
Farnham scored their third of the afternoon on 42 minutes when a corner was flicked on by Kinnane to Joe Jackson at the back post, and Jackson headed the ball back across goal for Liddle to head home into the back of the net from close range.
Town made it 4-0 two minutes later when Great Evans produced a confident finish which found the back of the net.
Farnham continued to be on the front foot in the second half, and went 5-0 up in the 50th minute when Darryl Sanders rolled the ball on a plate across goal for Sam Evans to calmly slide the ball home into the back of the net.
The visitors made it 6-0 four minutes later when a corner was flicked goalwards by Mackenzie at the near post and Obi calmly helped the ball over the line.
Town then went 7-0 up on 58 minutes when Bobby Joe-Taylor rolled the ball across goal for Obi to tap home his second goal of the afternoon.
Farnham nearly went 8-0 up ten minutes later when Sam Evans turned sharply in the box and hit a low shot which was well saved.
The Baggies pulled a goal back in the 71st minute when a trialist scored with a sharp shot from the edge of the box.
Town then went 8-1 up on 76 minutes when Obi was played in on goal and calmly rolled the ball through the Badshot Lea keeper’s legs and into the back of the net to complete his hat-trick.
Next up for Farnham is a pre-season friendly at home to National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough on Saturday, July 12 (3pm kick-off).
Next up for the Baggies is a pre-season friendly at home to National League outfit Aldershot Town on Saturday, July 12 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.