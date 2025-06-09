Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson has expressed his delight after completing the signing of striker Ogo Obi from Isthmian Premier Division side Wingate & Finchley on a contract until June 2026.
The 27-year-old striker came through the ranks at Manchester United and Watford before establishing himself with Hampton & Richmond Borough in 2018.
Obi is a player familiar to Johnson and his management team, having spent time with the Farnham boss at Bedfont Sports early in his career.
Obi joined Hayes & Yeading United for the 2019-20 season and finished the campaign as their top scorer with 13 goals before moving to Hanwell Town.
At the start of the 2022-23 season, Obi made the step up to the National League South with Hemel Hempstead before joining Slough Town in December 2022. Over the course of the campaign, he scored ten goals in 44 league games across his spells with both clubs.
Obi then joined Maidstone United, where he appeared ten times before joining Chesham United on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. He scored eight goals in 25 league games for the Generals as they won the Southern League Premier South.
Obi then joined Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian Premier Division, netting 27 goals and providing eight assists in 41 games to end the 2024-25 season as the league’s second-top scorer.
Johnson said: “I’m really happy to be able to bring Ogo to the club this summer.
“He has an excellent return at Step Three from last season with Wingate & Finchley, as well as valuable experience at National South level.
“I got to work with him for a short while at Bedfont and I know what I can demand and expect from him as a player, while as a person I know he is going to be a great fit in our dressing room.
“I’m looking forward to working with him again this season.”
Farnham chairman Harry Hugo added: “There were some raised eyebrows when we allowed Jordan Gallagher to leave, but we know we’ve found a player who can replace his goals and then some in Ogo Obi.
“He has an excellent return at this level and a wealth of experience higher up the pyramid.
“It’s always a plus as well when we’re able to bring in a player Paul and his management team know well and have worked with before – it’s served us well over the past three years.
“Ogo is an exciting player to watch and will be someone the fans will enjoy getting to know this season.”
