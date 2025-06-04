The 25-year-old played under Town boss Paul Johnson and his management team at Bedfont Sports in the 2019-20 season.
Johnson said: “I know Imran pretty well from when he was at Bedfont.
“It was clear that he would go on to have a strong Non-League career and that’s what he’s done over the past five or six years.
“We wanted to bring in players who knew the level we’re at and had experience higher in the pyramid as well, and Imran ticks both of those boxes.
“He’s a big lad in the middle of the park who will break up play and be a shield for our defence, but he’s also a very technical player and strong on the ball.
“I’m pleased we’ve been able to add him to our group.”
Farnham chairman Harry Hugo added: “Adding physicality to the squad this summer was a point of emphasis for us as we know moving up the levels, the standard of athleticism and ability jumps dramatically.
“Imran’s got excellent experience at National South level, but at 25 he’s still developing as he enters his prime years.
“He’s going to be a huge asset for us and was someone we targeted very early on after the season finished.
“I’m thrilled we were able to get him over the line with other clubs sniffing around.”
