Farnham Town have confirmed the signing of Bobby-Joe Taylor from National League South side Dorking Wanderers on a contract until June 2026.
After breaking through at Cambridge United, Taylor enjoyed spells at Maidstone United, Aldershot Town, Dover Athletic and Bromley prior to joining Dorking Wanderers in the summer of 2021.
The 30-year-old primarily played in wide areas for Dorking, on the left or right of the midfield, and can also drop into a wide centre-back role in a back three.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson said: “I’m really pleased about getting this one done.
“There were a lot of clubs in for Bobby-Joe this summer after leaving Dorking, and it says a lot about what we’re building here that he’s turned down more established clubs higher up the pyramid to come and join us.
“His record speaks for itself. He’s played his entire career at National League and National South level.
“He knows what it takes to win and succeed, he’s enjoyed promotions, and he’s going to be bringing all of that experience and leadership into our dressing room.
“As a player, his versatility is his biggest asset. He can play on the left, on the right, in defence or in a more advanced role and those options give us the ability to change in-game and react better to what’s in front of us. His dead-ball quality and delivery from wide areas is second to none.
“As a person, he’s a great lad and understands what we’re doing here and wants to come in and contribute. I can’t wait to start working with him when we meet again for pre-season.”
Farnham chairman Harry Hugo added: “From speaking to Bobby-Joe about what we’re building here, it was clear that he was excited about the trajectory of our club and how he slots into what we want to do next season.
“I can’t wait to see him in action at the Memorial Ground.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.