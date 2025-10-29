Farnham Town's Southern League Premier South match at Havant & Waterlooville was postponed shortly before kick-off.
Referee Michael Ryan postponed the match after deeming Havant’s artificial surface was unfit for play because of a large tear in the surface.
Kick-off at already been delayed by 30 minutes – from 7.45pm to 8.15pm – because of a kit clash between Farnham’s green away kit and Havant’s home kit.
Ryan made the decision to postpone the fixture just before 8pm.
Next up for Farnham is a trip to Basingstoke Town in the Southern League Premier South on Saturday, November 1 (3pm kick-off).
