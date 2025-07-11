A weekend of football was enjoyed by 74 teams and more than 500 boys and girls at Haslemere Town Youth's inaugural five-a-side football tournament at Woolmer Hill Sports Park.
Haslemere Town Youth were victorious in the under-seven, under-eight and under-12 age groups. Crookham Rovers under-nine Rockets and Liphook United under-11 Huskies also finished as champions. In the girls’-only tournaments, Sandhurst under-eight Warriors and Farncombe Youth under-nines took home the winners’ trophies.
Chair Alex Hindley was particularly impressed with the standard of goalkeeping.
Vice-chair Steve Ashby said: “It was a great advert for youth football across the region with some excellent skills on show.”
The tournament was sponsored by CIS Services. Tournament partners Dylan's Ice Cream, The Shoe Box and Woolmer Hill Sports Association provided food and refreshments, as well as making a donation to the club.
Tournament organisers thanked the visiting teams and their spectators, as well as the referees.
