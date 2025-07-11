Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was happy with his side’s performance after they won 8-1 at Badshot Lea to win the inaugural Phyllis Tuckwell Trophy.
“The scoreline is the scoreline at this stage of pre-season but to put a few goals in was pleasing,” said Johnson.
“We're looking at a different formation and had a few personnel changes with new players coming in.
“It's only been a week, but the new players are picking up what we do and how we work really well.
“It’s positive signs at this stage of pre-season.
“We tend to try to get our business done early, and we've managed to do that.
“There are a lot of players flying about that could come in but I'm happy with what I've got.
“We looked at the new formation in the first half and went back to our old one in the second half.
“It's difficult when you're 4-0 up at half-time for the standards to stay high, but we've been good at that over the past couple of years.
“It was about the players’ minutes on the pitch – no points were up for grabs.
“It was about getting what we can out of it and I thought for large parts it was good.
“It maybe died off a little bit towards the end – I thought we got a little bit sloppy – but I was happy with what I saw.”
New recruit Ogo Obi helped himself to a hat-trick in the second half, and Johnson was delighted to see Town’s new striker get up and running.
“It’s pleasing that he's off the mark and got a hat-trick,” said Johnson.
“All the boys up top are giving me a headache. They're all competing and looking really good at this early stage.
“If you can get 100 goals in the season you're in with a shout of winning things, and I think we've got 100 goals in the team.”
Summer signings Mat Mackenzie, Brandon Mason and Bobby-Joe Taylor also impressed for Farnham, and Johnson was pleased with the trio’s efforts.
“You can see their qualities and the levels they've played straight away,” said Johnson.
“They're great additions to our squad. There's so much more to come from those boys.”
