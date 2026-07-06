The Herald’s multimedia sports reporter Tom White speaks to The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen to get the inside scoop on Portsmouth ahead of their friendly at Aldershot Town on Wednesday, July 15 (7pm kick-off).
“Portsmouth started their pre-season with a 2-0 win at Woking last summer, followed by a win at Farnborough 24 hours later, and Pompey boss John Mousinho has opted for a similar schedule this summer with the Blues opening their pre-season at Woking before travelling to Aldershot Town 24 hours later,” said Allen.
“Pre-season is a chance for new players to impress, and last summer at Woking Pompey new boy Adrian Segecic caught the eye on his debut with a goal and an impressive performance.
“Odin Bailey is the only new arrival at Fratton Park so far this summer, and will hope to make his mark.
“Mousinho has worked wonders to keep Pompey in the Championship over the past two seasons, and the club have increased the playing budget this summer to try to push on.
“However, Pompey cannot compete with the budgets of some of the other clubs in the Championship, particularly those who benefit from the Premier League’s parachute payments.”
Aldershot Town have fond memories of their last competitive meeting with Portsmouth, when they became the first non-league side to beat Pompey in a competitive match.
The Shots won 1-0 at home to Portsmouth in an FA Cup first round proper replay in the 2014-15 season, with Mark Molesley scoring Aldershot’s winner with ten minutes remaining.
Aldershot had earned the replay after drawing 2-2 at Fratton Park in the original tie, with Jordan Roberts and Molesley on target for the Shots.
“That FA Cup defeat was a dark time for Pompey,” said Allen.
“There were in League Two at the time, and Aldershot were worthy winners on the night.”
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