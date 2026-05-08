Aldershot Town owner Deane Wood has big plans for the club ahead of their centenary next season.
Wood became chairman and owner of the Shots in January, and is looking forward to his first full season at the club.
It has already been a busy start to the off-season at the EBB Stadium with the appointment of Scott Davies as the club’s new manager and a number of new signings already confirmed, with plenty more happening behind the scenes.
The Shots were in debt when Wood took over at the start of the year, and he has prioritised stabilising the club and making it sustainable.
“Once I got the football club I had to try to stabilise it,” said Wood.
“Nearly every football club has money issues, but we are definitely heading in the right direction.
“The team around me are coming together and we are looking forward to a new start and a new season.
“A lease for the ground is a big part of our plans. We are working very closely with the MP and the council. They are being very co-operative and are trying to help the club as much as possible.
“If we can get the lease over the line we would be a debt-free club. We are optimistic it will happen but there are no guarantees.
“I believe if we can make the club more sustainable sponsors will become more involved.
“It’s not Deane Wood’s club, it’s a community club.
“Everyone has got to work together. All I’m doing is steering the ship.
“I’ve got to look after this club. That is the most important thing.
“I didn’t realise how much this club means to certain families and people. That is something that has shocked me.
“We want this club to break even. That’s what we want. We want to run it efficiently.”
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