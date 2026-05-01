Aldershot Town have appointed 38-year-old former player Scott Davies as their new manager ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The former midfielder spent three loan spells with Aldershot during his playing career, and was part of the side that won promotion from the National League to League Two in the 2007-08 season.
Davies has left his position as player-manager at National League South outfit Slough Town to join the Shots and bring an end to a 20-year playing career.
“I’m delighted,” said Davies.
“It has all happened very quickly, but if there was ever a club I was going to leave Slough for this was always going to be the one.
“I’ve had conversations with other National League clubs in the past when they have made approaches but I’ve always held on for this opportunity and I’m delighted I’ve been given the chance.
“It feels special to be back but I’m not naive enough to think that playing a few games for this football club and getting promoted to the Football League is enough.
“I’d like to think I’ve got the job on merit in terms of what I’ve done at Slough.”
Davies will be assisted at Aldershot by former Oxford City, Hemel Hempstead and Banbury United manager Mark Jones.
“I’m delighted to bring Mark Jones in as assistant manager,” said Davies.
“Mark and I have worked together at Oxford City while he was my manager and is someone I can trust wholeheartedly.
“I know with his experience in coaching, he will be able to deliver exactly what is required in order to get the best out of the squad we build.
“He comes with a wealth of experience in the game and will be perfect for me in my first role as a full-time manager.”
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