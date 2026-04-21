Aldershot Town have mutually terminated manager John Coleman’s contract.
Coleman and player-coach James Henry will leave the club after Aldershot’s final match of the season at home to Truro City on Saturday, April 25 (12.30pm kick-off).
An Aldershot Town FC statement said: “The club can confirm that after a meeting took place at the EBB Stadium with Deane Wood and John Coleman, both have agreed a mutual termination of John’s contract at Aldershot Town.
“John will remain in charge for the final game of the season this Saturday against Truro, so please join us in giving John a loud and proud send-off.
“Signing for the Shots as first-team manager back in October 2025, John joined us in a period with one of our hardest challenges as a football club on the pitch.
“By the start of December, we were seven points adrift in the relegation zone, having secured just 13 points in this time. From then, with a number of key signings John and the squad turned things around, with a run which put us to the top of the form list continuing into the new year.
“Deane Wood expressed his gratitude for John’s efforts, the way he carried himself and keeping the club up, but feels a change is needed because of the recent run of results, giving the club the best possible chance of a reset in the summer.
“This football club would like to thank John for his efforts during his time here, and wish him all the very best for his future endeavours.
“The club can also confirm that player-coach James Henry will also be leaving at the end of the season after our final fixture against Truro.
“James has been a huge part on and off the pitch during the past two seasons, and we’d like to thank him for all his efforts.”
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