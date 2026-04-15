Aldershot Town slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Southend United in the National League.
First-half goals from Gus Scott-Morriss and Charley Kendall gave the Shrimpers all three points in front of a crowd of 1,992 at the EBB Stadium.
Despite a much improved second-half performance from the Shots, Southend ran out deserved winners.
The Shots had the first meaningful chance of the game in the third minute when Cameron Hargreaves’ shot from just outside the six-yard box was deflected past the post by team-mate Tyler Frost.
Aldershot went close again on 23 minutes when Ryheem Sheckleford delivered an inviting ball into the box to Kwame Thomas, whose header back across goal just evaded Ryan Hill.
The Shrimpers had a chance in the 26th minute when the Shots failed to clear a corner and the ball fell to Scott-Morriss, whose effort from range was off target.
Southend opened the scoring on 35 minutes after Sheckleford gave a way a free-kick 25 yards from goal. Scott-Morriss fired the resulting free-kick past Shots keeper Pat Nash into the top left-hand corner of the net.
The Shrimpers doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage-time when Oli Coker slipped the ball through to Kendall, who made no mistake when one-on-one with Nash and slipped the ball underneath Aldershot’s keeper.
Shots boss John Coleman made a triple substitution at half-time, with Brody Peart, Charlie Warren and Callum Stewart replacing Thomas, Dejan Tetek and Hill.
The Shrimpers had the first shot at goal of the second half when Coker dragged his volley wide of the target in the 46th minute.
Coker went close again three minutes later when his strike from the edge of the area was heading for the top right-hand corner and forced a spectacular save from Nash.
The Shots almost pulled a goal back on 58 minutes when Peart delivered an inviting ball into the box to Stewart, who flicked the ball off his chest into the path of Frost, but Frost couldn’t quite keep his effort down as it flew over the bar.
Aldershot continued to search for a way back into the game and Frost tried his luck from 25 yards out in the 69th minute, but his effort couldn’t find the target.
Frost went close again four minutes later when his curling effort was smartly saved by Shrimpers keeper Collin Andeng-Ndi.
The Shots made another change in the 78th minute, with Frost being replaced by Josh Barrett.
Aldershot continued to apply pressure as they searched for a way back into the game, and Warren came close to pulling a goal back on 85 minutes when his header forced an excellent fingertip save from Andeng-Ndi. The rebound fell to Theo Widdrington, but his tame effort was easily claimed by the Southend shot-stopper.
Stewart was pulled down in a dangerous position a few yards outside the box in the 87th minute, but Barrett couldn’t quite get his free-kick over the wall.
Barrett thought he was in on goal after Widdrington played a perfect pass into his stride, however, the assistant referee deemed Barrett had made his run too early.
With just over a minute of stoppage time remaining, Sam Inwood saw red after a late challenge on Southend’s Sam Austin.
The result confirmed Southend’s place in the National League play-offs.
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