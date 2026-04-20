Aldershot Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat at already-relegated Brackley Town in their final away game of the season in the National League.
Goals from Morgan Roberts and Connor Hall gave the hosts all three points, despite Matt Penney pulling a goal back for the Shots in injury time.
The hosts were quick out of the traps and took the lead in the seventh minute. Scott Pollock’s pass down the right-hand channel was taken down well by Roberts with his back to goal, before Roberts twisted and turned past three Shots players and aimed a shot goalwards from the edge of the area which had enough on it to beat Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke.
The Shots almost got back on level terms on 34 minutes. Ryan Hill’s ball over the top found Toby Nelson, who took the ball down well before prodding a delicate effort over Brackley keeper Harrison Rhone, but Rhone got a slight touch and the ball dribbled wide for a corner.
Brackley could – and perhaps should – have made it two just five minutes later. A long clearance from Gareth Dean was misjudged by Will Nightingale at the back, allowing Ben Wodskou to break in behind with only a sprinting Boyce-Clarke between him and the net. Wodskou took one touch before producing a delicate dink which failed to hit the target.
The Shots nearly equalised on 64 minutes when Josh Barrett’s free kick was heading towards the top left-hand corner until it was tipped away by Rhone.
The Saints doubled their lead in the 89th minute when Tyler Lyttle’s pass found Hall, who finished astutely.
The Shots pulled a goal back in stoppage time when the ball fell to Penney 30 yards out, and he took a touch before firing his left-footed strike past Rhone.
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