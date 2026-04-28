Aldershot Town ended their season with a 2-0 defeat at home to already-relegated Truro City in the National League.
Kieran Wilson’s double gave the visitors all three points in front of a crowd of 2,350 at the EBB Stadium in John Coleman’s final game as Aldershot manager.
The Shots started brightly and nearly took an early lead in the eighth minute when Theo Widdrington intercepted a pass in the middle of the pitch before striding forward and firing a shot from range that sailed just over the bar.
The Shots kept pushing and some tidy footwork from Ryheem Sheckleford allowed him to slide the ball to Cam Hargreaves, who was free in the box. Hargreaves’ strike took a slight deflection that took it just wide of the right-hand post.
The visitors took the lead in the 28th minute when a mix up at the back left Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke on the floor outside his penalty area and Wilson rolled the ball into the empty net.
The Shots almost got back on level terms on 44 minutes when Joe Lewis-Evans’ cross found Widdrington, who couldn’t keep his effort down.
The visitors doubled their advantage in the 48th minute when Wilson found himself through on goal and placed his effort past Boyce-Clarke.
The Shots nearly pulled a goal back when Lewis-Evans’ cross found James Henry, who couldn’t quite find the angle to beat Truro keeper Aidan Stone.
The best opportunity of the game for the Shots fell to Hargreaves following some excellent play by Ryan Hill, who broke to the byline and cut the ball back to Hargreaves on the penalty spot, but Hargreaves’ effort went just over the bar.
The Shots continued to look for a way back into the game, but Truro held on to earn all three points.
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