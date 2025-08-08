A double from Angus Mackay helped Liss Athletic to a 4-1 opening-day victory against Division One champions Broughton in the Hampshire Premier Football League Senior Division.
New signing Nathan Lenox gave Mark Glazier's side the perfect start with just four minutes on the clock, when his left-foot shot beat the visiting goalkeeper.
Elliot Harrison then added a second with a neat finish in off the post, before Broughton pulled one back in added time at the end of the first half.
Missed chances between the strike partnership of Mackay and Harrison cost Liss a more comfortable advantage at the break, however a third after the hour – Mackay's first of the afternoon slotting into the corner – took the wind out of Broughton's sails.
Last season’s leading marksman then added the gloss with a fourth for the home side late on, capitalising on a defensive error to tap into an unguarded net.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.