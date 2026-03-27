Petersfield Town beat Locks Heath 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to set up a home semi-final against Portsmouth in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.
The quarter-final tie at Love Lane was devoid of clear-cut chances and had to be settled on penalties, with Will Essai netting the winning spot kick.
The Rams created their first chance of the evening when Alfie Stringer’s lofted pass found Iggy Cake, whose volley dropped just wide.
Petersfield nearly scored a late winner with five minutes left when Angelo Harris worked some space and hit a swerving shot from range which cannoned back off the post and was eventually cleared.
Harris had his penalty saved in the shoot-out, but Rams keeper Chris Clark made a save and Elliot Simpson missed the target before Essai stepped up and scored the winning kick for Rich Bessey’s side.
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