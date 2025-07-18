Petersfield Town got their pre-season campaign off to a winning start with an impressive 2-1 victory against Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Fareham Town.
The Rams fell behind early on when Sheila evaded two tackles and slotted his finish past Petersfield keeper Ellis Grant into the far corner.
Petersfield got back on level terms in the 21st minute when Bob Tudway found Miles Everett, who lifted his finish over Fareham’s keeper.
The Rams scored their winner with ten minutes left to play when a through ball found Harrison Cable, who slotted his finish through the keeper’s legs.
Grant made an excellent save in added time to preserve the Rams’ lead.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.