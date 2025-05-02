Petersfield Town’s promotion hopes ended with a 2-0 defeat at Crowborough Athletic in the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division play-off semi-finals.
Despite a second-half resurgence from the Rams the Crows showed their experience to see the game out on home soil.
A packed crowd watched the hosts impose themselves early on, piling on pressure without creating a clear-cut chance.
In the opening 15 minutes a couple of shots flashed wide of Rams keeper Ellis Grant’s goal.
The home side took a deserved lead after 18 minutes through a well-taken goal by Harry Forster. Steve Smith delivered a sumptuous ball into the area, and Forster had time to control the pinpoint cross and finish past Grant.
The second half brought a change in style from the Rams. Brandon Miller replaced Dan Wood as the Rams deployed a more attacking set-up, and the shift in focus brought a shift in momentum as the visitors got on top.
The second period became ill-tempered, and Rams captain Liam Kimber was sent to the sin bin after 55 minutes for dissent as frustration seeped in.
The visitors’ best chance of the evening came after 65 minutes. Jack Lee flicked on a header which was clawed away by Crowborough keeper Charles Holmwood and the rebound fell to Callum Kimber, whose shot under pressure went wide.
The hosts doubled their lead in the 75th minute. Grant made a good low save but the rebound fell to Marcus Goldsmith, who did well to finish first time into the roof of the net.
Kieran Alcock then became the second Petersfield player to be sent to the sin bin.
Bob Tudway and Harrison Hide came on for the Rams and provided attacking intent, combining well to force a goal-saving tackle from the hosts before Tudway placed his shot wide.