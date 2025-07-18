Petersfield Town produced an impressive performance to win 3-0 at Midhurst & Easebourne in their second pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Rams took the lead when Harrison Hide’s cross found Harrison Cable, who controlled the ball before burying his finish into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Petersfield nearly doubled their advantage when Cable forced Midhurst keeper Harry Adey into a smart block.

The visitors went close again when Henry Searle hit the post, but the Rams had to settle for a 1-0 lead at half-time.

The Rams went 2-0 up in the second half when Rocco Gamblin’s low cross found Cable at the back post, who scored with a composed finish.

Petersfield continued to be on the front foot and pushed for a third.

Toby Veale struck the post, while Miles Everett squandered an excellent chance went through on goal.

Max Allen then had a shot palmed wide before Harry Birmingham had a header cleared off the line.

The third goal came after 75 minutes when a fine passing move was finished by Max Bray, who found the bottom corner with the outside of his left boot.