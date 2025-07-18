Petersfield Town produced an impressive performance to win 3-0 at Midhurst & Easebourne in their second pre-season friendly of the summer.
The Rams took the lead when Harrison Hide’s cross found Harrison Cable, who controlled the ball before burying his finish into the top left-hand corner of the net.
Petersfield nearly doubled their advantage when Cable forced Midhurst keeper Harry Adey into a smart block.
The visitors went close again when Henry Searle hit the post, but the Rams had to settle for a 1-0 lead at half-time.
The Rams went 2-0 up in the second half when Rocco Gamblin’s low cross found Cable at the back post, who scored with a composed finish.
Petersfield continued to be on the front foot and pushed for a third.
Toby Veale struck the post, while Miles Everett squandered an excellent chance went through on goal.
Max Allen then had a shot palmed wide before Harry Birmingham had a header cleared off the line.
The third goal came after 75 minutes when a fine passing move was finished by Max Bray, who found the bottom corner with the outside of his left boot.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.