Petersfield Town finished their Wessex League Premier Division campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win at home to East Cowes Victoria.
The Rams were quick out of the traps and took an early in the fourth minute when Harry Close fired home.
The visitors responded well to this setback and had more of the possession in the first half.
However, the Rams coped well with the pressure, and in terms of chances created, there was little to choose between the sides.
After the break the Rams took control of the match, and always looked the more likely to score with some well-worked moves.
It was no surprise when they doubled their lead through Max Bray in the 75th minute, to dash any lingering hopes East Cowes had of getting something out of the game.
In the 84th minute Alfie Stringer added a third to put the icing on the cake.
The result meant the Rams finished in 11th place in the league table.
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