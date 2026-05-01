Petersfield Town came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Hythe & Dibden in the Wessex League Premier Division.
Second-half goals from Harry Close and Alfie Stringer were enough for the Rams to earn a share of the spoils at Love Lane.
The visitors took the lead when Josh Crittenden fired his finish past Rams keeper Harris Osmon.
The Rams looked for a leveller and went close when Jo Houldsworth’s effort hit the side netting.
The visitors doubled their advantage on 40 minutes when a swift counter attack ended with a composed finish from Matt Hooper.
The Rams improved after the break and nearly scored when Josh O’Reilly’s cross found Iggy Cake, who couldn’t hit the target from six yards out.
Petersfield pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute when Max Bray cut the ball back to Stringer, whose effort was blocked before Close fired in the rebound.
The Rams equalised six minutes later when Stringer flicked the ball home.
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