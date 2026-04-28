Petersfield Town led a 3-1 lead slip as they drew 3-3 at Christchurch in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The hosts went ahead after five minutes when Oliver Bird nodded his header past Rams keeper Chris Clark.
Petersfield equalised three minutes later when the ball rolled kindly into the path of Iggy Cake, who made no mistake.
The Rams went 2-1 up on 22 minutes when Cake threaded a perfect pass into the path of Alfie Stringer, who fired his finish into the bottom corner.
Harry Close flashed a shot narrowly over as Petersfield pushed for a third before half-time.
The Rams went 3-1 up early in the second half when Cake laid the ball off to Max Bray, who fired his finish into the far corner.
Close had a chance to put the game to bed but curled over, and it proved costly for the Rams as Addwell Chipangura beat Clark at his near post from range to make it 3-2.
Christchurch equalised with 15 minutes left when Joseph Bonney headed home from a corner.
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