Petersfield Town drew 1-1 at New Milton Town in the Wessex League Premier Division.
A match that lacked quality was settled on two spot kicks, with the hosts taking the lead in the 32nd minute through Oli Lowes’ penalty.
Petersfield responded positively and Toby Veale’s superb through ball found Max Bray, who drew a foul to win a penalty. Iggy Cake stepped up and calmly slotted it down the middle.
The rest of the game yielded little quality chances, Petersfield’s best moment came when Dan Cannon supplied Cake, but despite having a good opening his effort was tame.
Lowes received a second yellow card in the 78th minute, but honours finished even.
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