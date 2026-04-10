Petersfield Town fell to a 3-1 defeat at Hythe & Dibden in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The home side posed the greater threat in the opening 15 minutes, but the Rams defence held firm. Thereafter they gradually came more into the game as an attacking force.
With half-time approaching it looked like the Rams would go in on levels terms at worst, then in the 35th minute as the Rams pressed forward, Hythe gained possession and played a long ball forward to Leon Carbayo-Borges and he ran through to calmly slot home past Fred Firman.
Petersfield’s disappointment was compounded shortly after the break when Hythe added a second goal through Josh Batt in the 48th minute.
Hythe scored again in the 61st minute with a shot along the ground from Ollie Davies which took a bobble as Firman attempted to save it.
The Rams finished the game strongly and pulled a goal back with a 90th-minute shot from Alfie Stringer.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.