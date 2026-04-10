Petersfield Town slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Downton in the Wessex League Premier Division.
Ben Satterley hit the post with a nice effort from outside the box as the visitors started strongly.
Downton took the lead in the 24th minute when Harry McGrath tapped home past Rams keeper Chris Clark.
Their lead didn’t last long as Harry Close scored three minutes later, directly from a corner.
Before the half was out the Rams were kept busy in defence. Olly Balmer hit the post and Toby Veale headed off the line. Clark pushed a Brett Pitman header over the bar.
Eight minutes into the second half, McGrath nicked the ball off the feet of Clark and rolled into an empty net to score his second of the night and give the visitors the three points.
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