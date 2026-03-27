Petersfield Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Cowes Sports in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The visitors took the lead in the 33rd minute when Scott McFarlane tapped in from a corner.
Rams keeper Freddie Firman made several fine saves in the second half, including when he denied George Carter-Knight in a one-on-one.
The visitors doubled their advantage on the hour mark when the Rams struggled to clear their lines and a low cross found Charlie Marsek, who diverted the ball past Firman and into the bottom corner.
The home side pulled a goal back in the 75th minute. Excellent play from Max Bray saw him beat his man and whip in a cross to Alfie Stringer at the back post, whose header went in off the post to make it 2-1.
The Rams pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages and applied plenty of pressure, but the visitors managed to see the game out and collect all three points.
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